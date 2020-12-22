BlackRock Inc. Makes New $7.46 Million Investment in Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Humanigen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Humanigen stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

