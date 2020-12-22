BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,901,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 2,203,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 51,459 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 27,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Shares of FLMN opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Falcon Minerals Co. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.28 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 83.87%.

Falcon Minerals Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.