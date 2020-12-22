BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,431 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.54% of Weyco Group worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEYS. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.55. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.18 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Weyco Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.