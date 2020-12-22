Blocknet Price Hits $1.76 on Top Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00007403 BTC on exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $17,845.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001023 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1,547.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,363,331 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.