Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 75,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 37,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

