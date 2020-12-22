Blur Trading Down 47.7% This Week (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Blur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $67,676.75 and $109,170.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blur has traded 47.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00139695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00733016 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00164847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00375914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00071044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00106771 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,641,383 coins and its circulating supply is 6,281,383 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

