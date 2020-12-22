BMO Capital Markets Lowers Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$4.50

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.66.

Shares of TEV stock opened at C$3.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$349.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. Tervita Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.89.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$298.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tervita Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

