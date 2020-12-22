BonusCloud (BXC) Market Capitalization Hits $683,958.79

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $683,958.79 and approximately $6,801.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00352797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00027638 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

