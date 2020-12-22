BOOM Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $6,182.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00140069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.00731274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00165288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00373539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00070830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00105641 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,271,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,240,866 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

