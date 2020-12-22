BOOM Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. BOOM has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $6,255.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One BOOM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00142889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00716360 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00191193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00372213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00068753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00105384 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,271,099 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,240,366 tokens. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

