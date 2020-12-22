Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Shares Down 9.5%

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR)’s share price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 5,746,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,970,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BORR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.78.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 114,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 369,030 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

