Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

NYSE BYD opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

