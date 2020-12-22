BQT Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, BQT has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. BQT has a market capitalization of $816,179.40 and approximately $1,513.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00346270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00030391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002189 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQTX is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . BQT’s official website is bqt.io

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

