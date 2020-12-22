Bread Price Tops $0.0742 on Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Bread has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and $1.58 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00052823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00350450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00027121 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002254 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

