Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

BLIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

