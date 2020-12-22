BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,954 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 578.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,312 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $14,266,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $6,569,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 125.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 937,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 521,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

BSIG stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.