Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Dec 22nd, 2020

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on H shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.44.

NYSE H opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.54. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

