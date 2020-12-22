Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5,557.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

