Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $692,000 Investment in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cross Country Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.66 million, a PE ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

