Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.30.

SAFM stock opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average of $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -123.67 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $178.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.