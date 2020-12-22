Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 14,767 XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XP. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in XP by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XP by 105.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,997,000 after buying an additional 1,320,145 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in XP by 110.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in XP by 5,363.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,433,000 after buying an additional 504,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in XP by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter.
XP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
About XP
XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.
