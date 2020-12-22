Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 7,543 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in TransUnion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.
In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,569,643.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,111,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,919 shares of company stock worth $8,512,047. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.
