Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, comps at Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurants were negatively impacted by dining room closures and capacity limitations due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Moreover, high debt remains a concern. However, the company remains steadfast in its goal to drive traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives including streamlining of menu, innovation, strengthening its value proposition, better food presentation, advertising campaigns, kitchen system optimization and introduction of better service platform. Notably, strategies like strengthening value proposition with higher-quality ingredients, and new cooking techniques to deliver better food at even compelling price points, benefited Chili’s, thereby driving traffic.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EAT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.74.

EAT opened at $56.10 on Monday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

