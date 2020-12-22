Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.04. Alcoa posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

AA traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,572. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.49.

Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

