Brokerages Set Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Target Price at $1.38

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

BNEFF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. The business had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.