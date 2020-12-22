Brokerages Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) PT at $8.82

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. BidaskClub raised Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,279.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 123,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,742. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.90. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

