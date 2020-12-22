Brokerages Set iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) PT at $11.75

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $18,954,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,310,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,532,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 316,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,753,000. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.28. 20,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,832. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $473.33 million, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iClick Interactive Asia Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

