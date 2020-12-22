Brokerages Set IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Target Price at $32.00

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

IMIAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of IMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of IMI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$31.69 during midday trading on Thursday. IMI has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.33.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

