Brokerages Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT at $54.20

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

RLAY stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,076. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $57.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). Equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $85,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $340,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

