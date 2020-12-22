Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target at $19.30

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIOCF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.25 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $21.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.