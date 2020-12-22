Brokerages Set Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Target Price at $58.25

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.25.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 112.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Robert Half International by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.12. 7,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,491. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $67.23. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

