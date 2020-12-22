Brokerages Set Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target at $144.33

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.45. 30,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,299. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,982,000 after purchasing an additional 746,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,802,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,985,000 after purchasing an additional 315,774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,689,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300,272 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.