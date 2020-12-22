Brokerages Set The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Target Price at $51.22

Shares of The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of The Aarons in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Aarons in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut The Aarons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens cut The Aarons from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist cut The Aarons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 9,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,244. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. The Aarons has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The Aarons’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Aarons will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Aarons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Aarons in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in The Aarons by 13.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in The Aarons by 435.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Aarons by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

The Aarons Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

