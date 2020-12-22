Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Target Price at $64.35

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.35.

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $56.78.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 40.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.