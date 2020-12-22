Brokerages Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Target Price at $93.77

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.77.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. Insiders sold 75,752 shares of company stock worth $7,052,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 27.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in The Progressive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 205,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in The Progressive by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,745,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,126. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.07.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

