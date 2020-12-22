Brokerages Set TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) PT at $9.38

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

TRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.69. 6,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,246. The company has a current ratio of 239.26, a quick ratio of 239.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $820.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.81. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg purchased 128,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,144,311.30. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,578,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,197,000 after acquiring an additional 165,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after buying an additional 763,905 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,007,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,376 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 797,572 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.