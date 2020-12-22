Brokerages Set Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) PT at $16.00

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

VNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

VNE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,144. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.10 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. Analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 83.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 34.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth $174,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

