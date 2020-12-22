Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) PT at $17.00

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.
Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,510. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
