Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) PT at $17.00

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,510. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 122.7% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

