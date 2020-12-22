Brokers Offer Predictions for Tenneco Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Tenneco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.25).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Tenneco stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $2,781,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $84,319.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,593,548 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,803. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 86,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

