Brokers Set Expectations for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock.

Get Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) alerts:

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

TSE BDI opened at C$2.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$138.27 million and a PE ratio of -33.29. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$41.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.70 million.

About Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.