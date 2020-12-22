Brokers Set Expectations for ESSA Pharma Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.79. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth $10,466,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,725,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.