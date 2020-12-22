Brokers Set Expectations for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $39.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 570.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 202,268 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 118.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 37,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 51.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

