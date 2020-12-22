Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price upped by Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Bunge from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.88.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $64.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. Bunge has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Bunge by 3,069.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.