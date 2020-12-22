Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,246.99

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2,246.99 and last traded at $2,240.00, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,213.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,017.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,859.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,992. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cable One by 10.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cable One by 29.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cable One by 22.7% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

