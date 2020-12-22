Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 156,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

In other Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

