Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.
Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is 38.08%.
About Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).
