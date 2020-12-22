Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is 38.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVGW. BidaskClub downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

