Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVGW shares. National Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.