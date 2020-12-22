California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,102 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Colfax were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Colfax by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at $258,721.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,841 shares of company stock valued at $289,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.26.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

