California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 101.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,870 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,180 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 90.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,650 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 80.9% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $562,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,357.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,447. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

