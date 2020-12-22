California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $3,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at $417,631.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,840,840 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $190.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $204.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.95 and a 200-day moving average of $127.20.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

